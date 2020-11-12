Sudan: Holdout Sudanese Rebel Movement to Negotiate Peace Process

Juba — The mainstream Sudan Liberation Movement under the leadership of Abdelwahid El Nur (SLM-AW) has sent its vice president Abdallah Harran to the South Sudanese capital Juba yesterday evening to discuss the peace negotiation process.

According to SLM-AW, the aim of the visit is to discuss and think about the best way to achieve a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace in Sudan and to convey the movement's vision on achieving peace in Sudan.

The rebel movement was invited to Juba by South Sudanese President Salva Kiir, who mediated the peace negotiations between the Sudanese government and the Sudan Revolutionary Front rebel alliance.

"This visit has nothing to do with negotiations with the Khartoum government or the Juba peace talks platform, about which the movement made its opinion clear from the beginning," SLM-AW's official spokesman Mohamed El Nayer said.

SLM-AW will explain to President Salva Kiir its vision about achieving peace in Sudan, and its Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue initiative within Sudan.

SLM-AW has consistently stated that it will only enter peace talks after security and stability have been restored in Darfur. Two months ago Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok phoned SLM-AW leader Abdelwahid El Nur, but according to the armed rebel movement peace or peace negotiations were not discussed.

PM Hamdok has said last month that he expects an agreement can be reached between the Sudanese government and the rebel movements that did not sign the Juba peace agreement.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

SPLM-N Agar

In Ed Damazin in Blue Nile state, Yasir Arman, deputy head of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement faction led by Malik Agar (SPLM-N Agar), said that the peace agreement brought real solutions. He stated that the agreements stipulates self-determination for the state, and that 40 per cent of the state's resources will return to Blue Nile state.

A delegation of the Sudan Revolutionary Front rebel alliance that signed the comprehensive peace agreement with the Sudanese government in the South Sudanese capital Juba on October 3 visited Blue Nile state on Tuesday.

Arman said in a public meeting at Ed Damazin Stadium yesterday that self-determination for the Two Areas (Blue Nile state and South Kordofan) will not endanger the unity of Sudan.

He called for patience, given the difficulties during the transitional period and the need to work together to build a united Sudan.

SPLM-N Agar will be transformed into a political party, he said. Its fighters will be able to join the military, that must be rebuild into a single, professional national army.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.