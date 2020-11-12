Cameroon: Anniversary Celebrations - Canon Yaounde Clocks 90

The Yaounde mythical club is the most celebrated club in Cameroon despite the mediocre performance registered by the team in recent years.

Canon Kpa kum Yaounde, also called Canon Sportif of Yaounde is a Cameroonian association football club. Created on November 11, 1930 in the Mvog Mbi neighborhood in Yaounde, Canon Yaounde plays its games at the Yaounde Omnisports Stadium. Shortly after creation, the team was included in a regional championship but that was not official because Cameroon was still under the French tutorship. However, with the independence in 1960, the Cameroon Football Federation was affiliated in CAF and it was equally the birth of the Cameroon football championship.

Canon Yaounde is the most celebrated club in Cameroon despite the mediocre performance registered by the team in recent years. For over five decades, Canon Yaounde has provided players for the national team. The most successful period for Canon was in the 1970s and 1980s when they were a dominant force in Cameroonian and African football, winning eight national championships, eight Cameroon Cups, three African Champions' Cups and one African Cup Winners' Cup. Canon won their first championship title in 1970. In the following season, Canon participated in their first African Clubs Champions Cup where they dominated ASEC of Abidjan in the semi-finals and Asante Kotoko in the final. Canon Yaounde again reached the heights of Africa six years later, this time in the African Cup Winners Cup. Logically football experts and supervisors from Europe came to Yaounde regularly to search for talented players.

Honorific distinctions were awarded to players individually ranging up to the grade of Officer of the National Order of Valour between 1970 and 1980. As a club, Canon Sportif of Yaounde was designated Commander of the National Order of Valour in 1980. Besides, it is the only club which is the holder of an honorific distinction till date. Since October 2009 Canon Sportif of Yaounde despite its absence in the continental scene for almost 20 years was designated the fourth best African in the 20th century by the international federation. Many players left the team to seek greener pastures abroad like Thomas Nkono, Omam Biyik, Jacques Songo'o, Wome Nlend, among others.

After their glorious period Canon plunged into crisis but however reached the summit of Cameroon football occasionally winning the championship in 1991 and the Cameroon Cup three times. In 2000, the club made a remarkable comeback in the African scene reaching the final of the African Cup Winners Cup championship where they played against Zamalek. They could not continue with their onslaught in the championship with the strong resistance of Coton Sport of Garoua that is now dominating Cameroon football. Canon however won the national championship title in 2002. Since 2002 Canon Yaounde has not won any title. Throughout this period the team is struggling to maintain its stay in the Elite championship. Administratively, nothing seems to be going on well for Canon. Several meetings have been going on to seek lasting solutions but the future seems bleak.