Mozambique/Cameroon: AFCON 2022 Qualifiers - Three Players to Miss Mozambique Encounter

Michael Ngaleu-Ngadjui, Fai Collins and Junior Onana have been tested positive with Covid-19 and the team's technical bench has aheady replaced them with home-based players.

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon will face Mozambique on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Reunification Stadium in Douala. The encounter will be the third playing day of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying tournament. The Lions are presently making final preparations in Douala ahead of the encounter. The team is training at the Annex Stadium of the Reunification Stadium in Douala. Training began on Monday November 9, 2020. Seven players were present at the first training session. Twelve others joined the group yesterday November 10, 2020. The players had COVID-19 tests and technical meeting in the morning before going for training session in the afternoon. The rest of the players were expected to join the group yesterday November 10.

Out of the 23 players called up three- Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui who plays for Genk, Fai Collins (Standard de Liège) and Junior Onana (Mouscron) will miss the qualifier against Mozambique. The three players who are all playing in the Belgian First Division League were tested positive for COVID-19. The three players have been confined by their respective clubs. Coach Antonio Coceiçao has called up three players to strengthen the team. They are Hervé Ngomo and Felix Oukine all of Coton Sport of Garoua. The two players caught the attention of the Portuguese coach through their excellent performance in the local championship game pitting Coton Sport against Panthère of Nde. The third player to be called up is Martin Hongla who plays for Royal Antwerp (Belgium). It is the first invitation to the senior national selection of Cameroon to the two players from Coton Sport. The players were previously camped with lower categories of the Cameroon national selection.

The head coach, Antonio Conceiçao said it was not easy to get all the players the first day. He said the players have come with an open spirit, they are united and full of joy and pride to represent the country. He said he is working with the technical staff to ensure that the team has more competitive players. The Match-day three and four clashes will be played on November 12th at the Douala Reunification stadium and November 16 in Maputo. Meanwhile, the Minister of Sports and Physical Education has signed release stating that due to the present situation of the coronavirus, the match between Cameroon and Mozambique will be played behind closed doors.