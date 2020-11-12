Sudanese Minister of Health Contracts Covid-19

Khartoum / El Gezira — The Sudanese Minister of Health, Osama Abdelrahim, has contracted COVID-19. The director of the Basic Health Care Administration and the director of the Clinical Medicine Department of the ministry have been infected as well.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement that the three patients receive treatment and are doing well.

The High Committee for Health Emergencies said that a second wave of coronavirus infections hits Sudan. 707 infections have been recorded since the beginning of November. This is more than the amount of cases recorded at the beginning of the first wave.

In a meeting yesterday, the committee called on all educational institutions, places of worship, and public commercial places to ensure the implementation of the health guidelines and requirements.

It urged young activists to cooperate with the health authorities at neighbourhood level in the implementation of health guidelines at fuel stations, bakeries, and shops.

University of El Gezira

The College of Medicine of the University of El Gezira suspended studies today, due to the second wave of the coronavirus, and the steady spread of cases in El Gezira in general and at the College of Medicine in particular.

The college's Health Monitoring Committee headed by the dean reported it is difficult to implement prevention and health guidelines, given the continuing contacts between students and the poor health services.

Red Sea state

In eastern Sudan, the health authorities of Red Sea state implemented a state of alert in anticipation of the second COVID-19 wave after 13 cases were recorded in the state earlier this week.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.