Sudanese Minister of Health Contracts Covid-19

11 November 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum / El Gezira — The Sudanese Minister of Health, Osama Abdelrahim, has contracted COVID-19. The director of the Basic Health Care Administration and the director of the Clinical Medicine Department of the ministry have been infected as well.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement that the three patients receive treatment and are doing well.

The High Committee for Health Emergencies said that a second wave of coronavirus infections hits Sudan. 707 infections have been recorded since the beginning of November. This is more than the amount of cases recorded at the beginning of the first wave.

In a meeting yesterday, the committee called on all educational institutions, places of worship, and public commercial places to ensure the implementation of the health guidelines and requirements.

It urged young activists to cooperate with the health authorities at neighbourhood level in the implementation of health guidelines at fuel stations, bakeries, and shops.

University of El Gezira

The College of Medicine of the University of El Gezira suspended studies today, due to the second wave of the coronavirus, and the steady spread of cases in El Gezira in general and at the College of Medicine in particular.

The college's Health Monitoring Committee headed by the dean reported it is difficult to implement prevention and health guidelines, given the continuing contacts between students and the poor health services.

Red Sea state

In eastern Sudan, the health authorities of Red Sea state implemented a state of alert in anticipation of the second COVID-19 wave after 13 cases were recorded in the state earlier this week.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Thousands Flee to Sudan as Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.