Malawi: All Set for Seed-Co Lilongwe Open Golf Tournament

Seed-Co Malawi Limited says it is set to host this year's open golf tournament scheduled to commence on November 13-15 at Lilongwe Golf Club.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday in Lilongwe, Seed-Co Commercial Director, Gift Kawamba, said everything is in place for the tournament to take place.

"Seed-Co is very prepared for this tournament and it is a pleasure to us to have an opportunity to sponsor such an event.

"As you are aware, we sponsor the event every year before rainy season starts in order to interact with our stakeholders, farmers, customers and other people who make decisions in the agriculture sector," Kawamba said.

He added that they have invited foreign professional golfers to participate in the tournament as one way of spicing up the event as well as giving local golfers a platform where they can learn new golf techniques.

"As Seed-Co, we believe that for people to perform well they need to compete against the best and that is why we thought it as a good idea bringing in golf professionals from outside the country.

"Among the foreign players we have invited is one professional golfer who was doing well in the Sunshine tour, so when that person comes with his high skills we want him to impart the same to our local golfers," he said.

Professional Golfers Association of Malawi President, General Henry Odillo, a retired soldier, appreciated Seed-Co for sponsoring the upcoming golf tournament.

"We are extremely excited that Seed-Co has organized the big tournament. For a long time, our boys were starved of playing professional tournament due to COVID-19 pandemic, hence we appreciate Seed-Co sponsorship for the tournament," Odillo explained.

In his remarks, Lilongwe Golf Club Vice-Captain Duncan Chidzankufa said his club is prepared to participate in the forthcoming tournament.

"As Lilongwe Golf Club, we are very much set for this tournament, the golf course is in very good shape and we are ready for everything," Chidzankufa said.

The tournament will be participated by local golfers as well as those from other countries including Zambia, Zimbabwe and South Africa.

The first winners will walk away with 1500 USD (about K1.14 million) and the second to the tenth winners will share 3500 USD (over K2.6 million).

