Nigeria: NEC Boss Pays Courtesy Call On Nigeria High Commission

11 November 2020
Concord Times (Freetown)

Sona .A. Charles ,Charge d'Aaffaires of the Nigeria High commission (left) and NEC boss, Mohamed Kenewui Konneh (right)

The new chairperson of the National Electoral Commission (NEC), Mohamed Kenewui Konneh, yesterday paid a courtesy visit at the Nigeria High Commission in Freetown.

He was received by the Charge d' Affaires of the High Commission.

Konneh, who said his visit was in recognition of the role that Nigeria has been playing in Sierra Leone, recounted all the assistances big brother Nigeria has provided for all elections in Sierra Leone.

The NEC boss made known his desire to receive more support from the High Commission and by extension Nigeria during his tenure.

Responding, Sona .A. Charles, (Charge d' Affaires) assured the Chairman of Nigeria's willingness to always support Sierra Leone and reminded him that Nigeria has been there for Sierra Leone as a friend and a brother, through thick and thin.

He stated that the visit of the NEC Chairperson will be communicated to the appropriate quarters while assuring him to feel free coming to the High Commission for any assistance.

