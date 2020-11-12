Kenya/Comoros: Wasteful Kenya Draw With 10-Man Comoros At Kasarani

Jacob Mulee's first match back as coach of Harambee Stars ended in a stalemate as the hosts settled for a 1-1 draw with 10-man Comoros in Group G 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Wednesday.

Youssef M'Changama had given the visitors the lead on 26 minutes with a delicious free-kick. He, however, turned from hero to villain when he was sent off with five minutes remaining in the opening half for a second bookable offence.

Kenya made use of their advantage in the second half and Masud Juma volleyed home the equaliser in the 65th minute.

But Harambee Stars coach Mulee insisted he was satisfied with the result in his fifth bow in charge of this team at the dugout.

"Comoros are a good side. We created alot of chances in the second half, tried everything but could not score. We leave for Comoros on Friday (tomorrow) and with what I saw today we have a chance to get a good result over there."

An angry Comoros coach Amir Abdou refused to address the media after the match.

M'Changama beat experienced Kenyan keeper Arnold Origi with a curling free-kick from 30 yards after captain Victor Wanyama's foul was deemed to have illegally stopped a Comoros attack.

Forward Masoud Juma, who had loads of opportunities to score in the evening encounter, equalised via an acrobatic shot after 65 minutes off an Eric Johanna assist.

Deputy President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga were among the few dignitaries allowed entry at the 60,000 seater venue, following a government ban on gatherings in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Even the ball boys stayed away.

The two politicians saw a lethargic Harambee Stars create two clear cut chances in the first 45 minutes but conspired to fluff them both.

First, the towering Brian Mandela rose highest to meet an Ayub Timbe free kick in the opening minute but could only head wide with only goalkeeper to beat.

Then Cliff Nyakeya found space inside the box to let fly a powerful left footed drive but Comoros keeper Ahamada Ali, who was the stand out players in this match, parried the shot away.

In between Kassim Abdalla also missed a free header with the scores still barren.

Kenya had the most of the chances in the second half with Abdou Najim clearing an Eric Johanna goal bound shot off the line with Ali well beaten.

Kenya also had a shout for a penalty waved away as Juma appeared to have been hacked to the ground while chasing down in Ali's goal.

The result leaves Kenya with three points from as many games ahead of the return leg between these two teams in Moroni on Sunday.

Comoros are top of the group with five points with the other teams in the group, Egypt and Togo, set to meet in Cairo on Saturday.

A win for Egypt will take them to the summit of Group G, while victory for Claude le Roy's Togo will move them into second place.