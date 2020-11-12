Sierra Leone: NYS Deputy Director Assures Teach for Sierra Leone

10 November 2020
Concord Times (Freetown)

Representing the Executive Director, Mohamed Onanah Jalloh, the Deputy Director of the National Youth Service (NYS), Paul Saffa Tapema has assured NYS' commitment to strength partnership with Teach For Sierra Leone (TFSL) and work out modalities for the training of Corps members prior to their postings to the teaching field during the service year.

"This is because our NYS Act is in line with the programme of TFSL that encourages corps members to teach in schools during the year of service," he said.

Mr. Tapema said through the astute leadership of Onanah Jalloh, NYS has made plans to invite professionals from the Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education and other relevant stakeholders to train Corps Members on basic techniques of teaching methodology during the period of orientation course.

He said the NYSC Act empowers the Scheme to post Corps Members to areas of national need and observed that exposing them to the training would enhance their capacity to function optimally in addressing the shortfall of manpower in the educational sector in Sierra Leone.

The Deputy Executive Director, Paul Saffa Tapema was accompanied by the Director of Programmes, Recruitments and Trainings, Sylvester A. Bewie.

