Malawi Ministries Challenged to Follow Up Bilateral Agreements With South Africa

Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Lucky Sikwese says all agreements that will emanate from bilateral talks in South Africa need to be followed up at ministerial level.

He said this on Tuesday during a preparatory meeting ahead of President Lazarus Chakwera's two-day working visit to South Africa.

Sikwese emphasized the need of following up important sectoral issues expected to be discussed by two countries which include trade, security, labour and tourism among others.

"Let's ensure that we follow up the outcomes of these meetings and produce comprehensive reports out of them as they stand to benefit local Malawians," said Sikwese.

He added that he was expecting the ministry's representatives across the board to change the approach and set high standards of service to Malawians.

"Government is taking these meetings seriously, hence the need not to allow anyone to move backwards and that controlling officers should set the stage and make things move," urged the Principal Secretary.

He also appealed to the Malawian delegation to ensure that all the sectors that were and would be identified as key through these bilateral talks come up with concrete action.

Sikwese added that Malawi through recent working visits that the president has conducted has registered a lot of interest from our neighbouring countries through the revived Joint Commission of Cooperation frameworks.

He disclosed that Zambia is ready to send its delegation to Malawi early next year to cement and concretize what the two Heads of State discussed in their earlier working meeting in the capital, Lusaka.

President Chakwera is expected to arrive in Pretoria in South Africa on Thursday and return to Malawi on Friday, November 13, through Kamuzu International Airport.