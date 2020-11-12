South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 742,394 Cases of Covid-19

press release

As announced by His Excellency President MC Ramaphosa, the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 742 394 with 2 140 new cases identified since the last report

Click here for statistics.

Regrettably, 60 new deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 24, Free State 19, Gauteng 2, Kwa-Zulu Natal 1, Mpumalanga 2, North West 2, Northern Cape 6 and Western Cape 4 which brings the total to 20 011 deaths

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health- care workers that treated the deceased patients.

Our recoveries now stand at 686 458 which translates to a recovery rate of 92%.