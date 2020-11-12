South Africa: Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma On Gazetted Amendments to Covid-19 Alert Level 1 Directions Relating the Partial Re-Opening of Borders and Sale As Well As Dispensing of Liquor

press release

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, designated under section 3 of the Disaster Management Act, 2002 (Act No. 57 of 2002) has in terms of section 27(2) of the Disaster Management Act, 2002 issued and gazetted amendments to directions relating the partial re-opening of borders and sale as well as dispensing of liquor.

The amendments will gives impetus to the transition from relief to recovery by allowing for more economic activity as guided by the national economic reconstruction plan.

Minister Dlamini Zuma calls on citizens to observe all the necessary Covid-19 health protocols and the remaining restrictions to avert possible resurgence.