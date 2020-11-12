South Africa: Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma On Gazetted Amendments to Covid-19 Alert Level 1 Directions Relating the Partial Re-Opening of Borders and Sale As Well As Dispensing of Liquor

11 November 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, designated under section 3 of the Disaster Management Act, 2002 (Act No. 57 of 2002) has in terms of section 27(2) of the Disaster Management Act, 2002 issued and gazetted amendments to directions relating the partial re-opening of borders and sale as well as dispensing of liquor.

The amendments will gives impetus to the transition from relief to recovery by allowing for more economic activity as guided by the national economic reconstruction plan.

Minister Dlamini Zuma calls on citizens to observe all the necessary Covid-19 health protocols and the remaining restrictions to avert possible resurgence.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Thousands Flee to Sudan as Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.