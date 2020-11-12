Nigeria: Sanwo-Olu Confirms Abisola Olusanya As Substantive Commissioner

12 November 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has confirmed the appointment of Ms. Abisola Olusanya as the substantive Commissioner for Agriculture of the state.

The Governor's confirmation was contained in a circular issued by the State Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

Sanwo-Olu wished the new commissioner a successful tenure in office and congratulated her on this new feat.

Recall that Olusanya had been on acting capacity following resignation of former Commissioner, Prince Gbolahan Lawal who is now the Oniru of Iruland.

