South Africa: Over R1 Million Worth of Abalone Seized in Cape Town

press release

One suspect aged (44) was arrested today for contravening the Marine Living Resource Act.

The Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation Team together with Crime Intelligence and officials from the Department of Environmental Forestry and Fisheries conducted a search and seizure in a property on 3rd Street, Montague Gardens.

The multidisciplinary team seized wet Abalone weighing 88, 6 kg and dried abalone weighing 966.07 kg with an estimated street value of R1366 295.75

The suspect is expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate Court on Friday, 13 November 2020 to face charges of operating an illegal processing facility.