South Africa: Three Municipality Contractors Arrested

press release

Five suspects including two entities will appear tomorrow morning, 12 November 2020 in the Bushbuckridge Magistrates on charges of Theft, Fraud, Corruption, Money Laundering and contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act.

The arrests were executed today following a lengthy investigation which was initiated by Special Investigating Unit but was transferred to the Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation in April 2016.It is alleged that a former employee of the Bushbuckridge Local Municipality, a Director: Water Services, a de facto owner of a company and a chairperson of the Bid Evaluation Committee (BEC). The suspects and their entities were contracted to build VIP toilets in Kumani village. Then she allegedly sub contracted others to execute the services amounting to over R35 million.