Africa: Continent Records 332 More Covid-19 Deaths and 14,146 New Infections

12 November 2020
allAfrica.com

Cape Town — As of November 12, the confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries have reached 1,918,932. Reported deaths in Africa have reached 46,283 and recoveries 1,620,746 .

South Africa has the most reported cases - 742,394, with deaths numbering 20,011. Other most-affected countries include Morocco (270,626), Egypt (109,881), Ethiopia ( 100,727 ), Tunisia (74,522) and Libya ( 70,885 ).

The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well national and regional public health departments.

