Ghana/Morocco: Black Queens, Princess to Host Morocco in International Friendlies

11 November 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana's women national teams, Black Queens (Senior) and Black Princesses (U-20) have secured two friendly dates against their Moroccan counterparts in separate international friendly matches scheduled for Accra, Ghana.

The Royal Morocco Football Federation would visit Ghana later this month with both women's teams to play the two games during the visit.

The matches would be used to strengthen an already existing relationship between the two football federations.

The Black Princesses would host the U-20 side of Morocco while the Black Queens take on the senior side, Atlas Lioness in two games on November 26 and November 30, respectively.

It would be recalled that in March this year, the Royal Morocco Federation extended an invitation to the senior female national team to play an international friendly match as part of this year's International Women's Day Celebration.

The upcoming friendly matches would help keep the female teams active for their future international assignments. -GNA

