Ghana/Sudan: Boye Fit for Sudan Clash

Metz captain John Boye has recovered in time for Ghana's 2021 AFCON qualifying double-header against Sudan on Thursday.

The 33-year-old defender picked up a muscle problem, forcing him to miss his side's 1-0 win at Nimes last week.

However, the powerful centre-back has recovered fully in time for the AFCON qualifier against the Falcons of Jediane in Cape Coast tomorrow.

Boye has been overlooked since the Black Stars crashed out of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations at the 1/16th stage.

There have been incessant pressure on the coach to recall the in-form Metz captain and appears he has crumbled under the weight of expectation to name him in his squad.

The Black Stars will host Sudan at the Cape Coast Stadium on November 12 before flying to Khartoum for the reverse fixture on Tuesday November 17. -Ghanasoccernet.com