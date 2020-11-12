Ghana: I'll Fix Challenges Facing Constituents If... Abdulai Abanga

11 November 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Samuel Akapule

Binduri — The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary candidate for the Binduri Constituency in the Upper East Region, Abdulai Abanga, has expressed worry about the under developed nature of the area, particularly lack of water and banking facilities.

He pledged to fix the challenges when given the nod and complained that as a result of the lack of water facilities in the area, women and children had to spend a lot of time commuting long distances in search of water.

Mr Abanga, the former Chief Executive of Bawku Municipal Assembly expressed the worry when he outdoored his development agenda for the constituency at Binduri on Monday.

He said he intends collaborating with the Binduri District Assembly to purchase a vehicle driller that would be used to drill more boreholes in communities in the constituency to help address the situation when elected in the forthcoming general election.

The Parliamentary aspirant, who is also a financial expert, further expressed disappointment at lack of a banking facility in the district and the constituency and stressed that he would use his rich experience to ensure a banking facility was established in the constituency.

Mr Abanga, who had mobilised the women groups in the constituency to form Village and Saving Loans Associations (VSLAs), to enable them to borrow and start small scale businesses, noted that his dream was to make women groups as shareholders of the bank.

"Although the NPP government has constructed a lot Community-based Health Planning and Service (CHPS) compounds and school infrastructure in the area and roads, if elected I will use my lobbying skills and knowledge to scale up such projects.

"I cannot afford to fail my constituents when given the nod and my administration will also be based on an open-door policy, thus by humbling myself and welcoming cross fertilisation of ideas towards growth and development.

"I assure you I'm not going to be an armed chair parliamentarian, I'll always interact with my constituents to know your plights and root them for redress through parliament and other development partners.

"Although I have not yet been elected as the Member of Parliament for the area, I have drilled about 30 boreholes for my constituents and attended to other needs to improve living standards," Mr Abanga said.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Thousands Flee to Sudan as Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.