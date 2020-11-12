Ghana: FIFA Safety Officer Owusu Off to Benin for CAF Duties

11 November 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana's FIFA/CAF accredited Safety and Security Officer, Mr. Nick Owusu will leave for Benin today for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier between the Squirrels of Benin and Lesotho.

The match scheduled for the Porto Norvo-Charles de Gaulle Stadium in Cotonou, Benin will be played on Saturday.

Mr Owusu with over six years' experience in safety and security issues in games and tournaments for CAF and FIFA has been appointed as Security Officer for the game that will determine the fate of the two countries as far as qualification for the Cameroon 2021 AFCON was concerned.

Ahead of his departure, Mr. Owusu welcomed the appointment he described as difficult and challenging "because the security and safety of every life and property is in your hands."

"People usually downplay on the role of the Security Officer because he may not be popular or known to the fans but his work is the most difficult on a match day. He is in charge of everything; before, during and after the match."

But in his view, "the success of my job will not just project me as an individual but Ghana as a whole."

By his work demands, Mr. Owusu will be responsible for the deployment of police/military officers for the game, working with government representatives, coordinate security and safety measures of officials, players, fans and properties at the stadium.

Mr Nick Owusu has vast experience in football, having worked as FIFA Safety and Security Officer, FIFA Integrity Officer and CAF Safety and Security.

He has 10 years of military experience as a Combat Officer from the Ghana Military Academy and holds BSC in Maritime Studies and Diploma in Military Studies.

