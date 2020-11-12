Ghana: Chief of Gbawe in Accra, Nii Laryea Faamlite II Has Died.

According to the Gbawe Kwatei Royal Family, his sad demise occurred on October 14 after a short illness.

Aged 72, Nii Faamlite reigned as Gbawe Mantse for 26 years after his enstoolment in 1994 as the seventh chief following the demise of the Nii Kpakpa Osiakwan II.

In a press conference on Thursday to officially announce his demise, Family Secretary, Solomon Nii Afutu Quartey said, a book of condolence had since been opened to well wishers and the public at the Gbawe Palace.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of our beloved chief and urge the public to remain calm as the royal family would put in place measures to ensure a befitting burial is held," he stated.

Consequently, he said, the funeral arrangement would be announced to the family in January but a red flag would in coming days, be erected on the principal streets of Gbawe in memory of the chief.

He added that, appropriate steps would be taken by the royal family to enstool a new chief in a very peaceful and orderly manner.

"There would not be any form of chieftaincy disputes as the right procedures and customs would be followed to get Gbawe a new chief," he said.

He urged the residents and nonresidents of Gbawe to abide by all the directives and customs ahead of the final funeral rites.

He said all concerns and suggestions regarding the final funeral rites and activities should be directed to the planning committee within the palace.

While alive, he said, the chief was instrumental in ensuring Gbawe had its own municipality, supported educational activities and contributed to national issues.

He left behind a wife and eight children.