Ghana/Sudan: AFCON 2021 - Ghana, Sudan Match Behind Closed Doors

11 November 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Thursday's AFCON 2021 qualifier between Ghana's Black Stars and Sudan at the Cape Coast Stadium will be played under closed-doors, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced.

The decision was part of a number of measures taken by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), to ensure that games are played in the safest possible way.

According to CAF, games have to be played under strict conditions to ensure that players, referees and officials are protected from the corona virus pandemic.

The guidance outlines the processes that will need to be in place, before games are played.

As a result, players, technical team members, essential service providers and ball boys will undergo mandatory COVID-19 tests before the match.

Members of the media are also being reminded that there shall be strict adherence to the protocols during and after the match. Journalists who intend to run live commentary shall observe social distancing during the match.

There will be no post-match press conference, Mixed Zone and Flash photo opportunities as only the photographers of the two teams will be granted access.

CAF, however, stated that the Communication teams will be required to conduct a virtual post-match press conference via the official facebook page of the Ghana Football Association.

The public has, therefore been advised to take note and watch the game live on television.

