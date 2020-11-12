Ghana: Harlequin Oil and Gas Wins Goga Award

Harlequin Oil and Gas (HOG), a Ghanaian owned engineering services company took home the coveted "Indigenous Company of the Year Award (upstream)" at the 7TH edition of the Ghana Oil and Gas Award (GOGA) ceremony held in Accra.

By virtue of HOG's commitment to excellence in service delivery, adherence to international QHSE standards, and the professional development of Ghanaians within their community, HOG has picked up a second award this year to honour its accomplishments in the upstream Oil and Gas sector.

In April this year, even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Oil and Gas Year (TOGY), a prestigious oil & gas journal with global footprints also recognized Harlequin Oil and Gas and adjudged the company as the "Local Content Achievement Company of the Year 2020".

HOG provides services such as turnkey welding and fabrication of both topside and subsea equipment including suction piles, manifolds, steel bend restrictors, holdback anchors, mud mats, jumpers etc. to the upstream oil and gas industry.

GOGA is organised by Xodus Communications Limited to showcase companies' activities and achievements in the past year and reward excellence in Standards and Stewardship, Health and Safety, Corporate Social Responsibility and more.

Mr Daniel Christopher Hesse-Tetteh, Executive Director said, "Harlequin aims to set the benchmark for engineering in West Africa. As a result of our relentless efforts to deliver projects on time with no defects, to the highest international standards of quality, HOG has become the preferred indigenous engineering service company. Our flagship facility in Takoradi has enabled us showcase that Ghanaian engineering firms have the capacity to deliver world-class products and services."

Mr Frederick Hermann Hesse-Tetteh, Executive Director assured that the company would continue to employ a considerable number of permanent staff from the Western Region, and sponsor development programmes that train fresh graduates, young engineers and technicians in various competencies annually.

"We are proud to say over 90 per cent of our highly skilled employees are Ghanaians, and we intend to further develop our skill sets through on the job training, HSE training, new equipment training and professional development," he said.