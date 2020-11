The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah has dismissed with immediate effect the Deputy Director for Rural Broadcasting at the Liberia Broadcasting Services (LBS).

Boima JV Boima was dismissed on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

Meanwhile, the Liberian Chief Executive has appointed Mr. Isaac G. Redd as Deputy Director General for Rural Broadcasting replacing Mr. Boima.

Mr. Redd's appointment takes immediate effect.