Kenya/Comoros: No Surprises as Mulee Names Kenya Line Up for Comoros Showdown

Harambee Stars head coach has released his line up ahead of their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Comoros at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Wednesday.

As expected, veteran goalkeeper Arnold Origi will start in goal following his return to the national team set-up after a five-year hiatus.

Mulee will be making his bow for the fifth time as the national team head coach against the Indian Ocean islanders who currently top Group G on four points from two matches. Kenya are second on two points, same as Egypt.

Skipper Victor Wanyama, who arrived in the country on Tuesday after leading Montreal Impact into the MLS play-offs, will be the midfield anchorman alongside Cercle Brugge star Johanna Omolo.

JS Kablyie striker Masoud Juma will be the lone striker with Cliff Nyakeya and Ayub Timbe providing assistance from the flanks.

One local player makes the starting line-up, Samuel Olwande starting at right-back.

Kenya starting line up: Arnold Origi (GK), Joseph Okumu, Brian Mandela, Samuel Olwande, Erick Ouma, Victor Wanyama (captain), Johanna Omolo, Erick Omondi, Ayub Timbe, Cliff Nyakeya, Masoud Juma

Substitutes: Ian Otieno (GK), Brian Bwire (GK), David Owino Odhiambo, David Owino Ambulu, John Avire, John Mark Makwata, Ismael Gonzalez, Hassan Abdallah, Bonface Muchiri, Johnstone Omurwa, Kenneth Muguna, Anthony Akumu