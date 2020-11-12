Africa: 3rd Annual Africa Future Summit to Host 100 Global Speakers

12 November 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdulyassar Abdulhamid

The 3rd Africa Future Summit programme will host 100 global speakers with media representatives from Forbes, Bloomberg, Wired Magazine, and TechCrunch.

The initiative, which is hosted by the Global Startup Ecosystem in partnership with Google and slated for November 19, will bring 3,000 digital delegates together to discuss the future of the continent.

Each year the programme gathers thousands of pioneers from across Africa and around the world to address and tackle challenges that affect Africa's future.

The summit serves as a platform for influencers who are sourcing innovative solutions and partners that leverage exponential technology to accelerate Africa as the world's final tech frontier hub, the organisers have said.

Debate roundtables, workshops, interactive demos, partner matching, networking sessions and expert panels are lined up for the coming edition starting November 19.

Africa Future Summit is the world's most iconic summit curating an active network of investors, tech entrepreneurs, celebrities, politicians and business moguls.

