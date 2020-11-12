Nigeria: #EndSARS - Ekiti Community to Rebuild Burnt Police Stations

Ado-Ekiti — Ikere community in Ekiti State has resolved to rebuild and equip burnt police stations in Ikere-Ekiti Local Government Area of the state.

The resolution was reached after series of extensive meetings by community leaders, youths and market women.

Arsonists had burnt down police stations and operational vehicles during the recent EndSARS protests in the community.

Our correspondent reports that there was re no noticeable police presence in the community since the attack.

The police authorities had asked the community to fish out and arrest the hoodlums who perpetrated the act for prosecution, as condition for policemen to return to the area.

In a communiqué signed by its leader, Oba Adejimi Adu, the community pledged to cooperate with the police to arrest the perpetrators.

The community youth also vowed to resist any attempt to destroy, vandalize public or private property in Ikere Ekiti.

The community appealed to the police to redeploy officers to the area in the interest and wellbeing of law-abiding residents.