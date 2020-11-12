Nigeria: #EndSARS - Ekiti Community to Rebuild Burnt Police Stations

12 November 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Raphael Ogbonnaiye

Ado-Ekiti — Ikere community in Ekiti State has resolved to rebuild and equip burnt police stations in Ikere-Ekiti Local Government Area of the state.

The resolution was reached after series of extensive meetings by community leaders, youths and market women.

Arsonists had burnt down police stations and operational vehicles during the recent EndSARS protests in the community.

Our correspondent reports that there was re no noticeable police presence in the community since the attack.

The police authorities had asked the community to fish out and arrest the hoodlums who perpetrated the act for prosecution, as condition for policemen to return to the area.

In a communiqué signed by its leader, Oba Adejimi Adu, the community pledged to cooperate with the police to arrest the perpetrators.

The community youth also vowed to resist any attempt to destroy, vandalize public or private property in Ikere Ekiti.

The community appealed to the police to redeploy officers to the area in the interest and wellbeing of law-abiding residents.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Thousands Flee to Sudan as Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.