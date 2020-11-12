Liberia: Several Charged for U.S.$250,000 Theft

Six suspects including Maria Morgan Luyken who was recently held for allegedly kidnapping several kids and a former Montserrado representative candidate Reginald Taylor have been charged and sent to court, this time for allegedly duping about 500 victims of a combined total of US$250,000.

The the Liberia National Police (LNP) took the accused to court Wednesday, 11 November under the charges of criminal conspiracy, theft of property and fraud in relations to duping about 500 persons by way of a networking program through a purported organization named "The Circle of Life Fellowship.

Their appearance in court Wednesday drew scores of others in the courtyard, some of whom appeared to be victims of the alleged dubious networking program, family members or friends.

Police charge sheet reveals that the charges were brought against the defendants based on a complaint filed by Mr. MadelaZayzay and others, in which it is alleged that about 500 members were duped out of USD$250,000.00 by way of a networking program run by the Circle of Life Fellowship.

Those charged with criminal conspiracy, theft of property and fraud include General Overseer Maria Morgan Luyken, Reginald Taylor, Bismarck Appleton, Amos Benjamin, Ralp Johnson and MeattiaYancy.

According to the complainants, they allegedly joined the organization in separate months of this year, and that each of the 500 members registered with the amount of US$500.00. The victims claim that at the end of every four to six weeks, the organization was obligated to pay the amount of US$2,000 to each member.

In collaboration with her cohorts or accomplices in persons of Reginald Taylor, Bismarck Appleton, Amos Benjamin, Ralp Johnson and MeattiaYancy, defendant Maria Morgan Luyken is accused of criminally conspiring and breaching the initial agreement made to the detriment of members.

She and her cohorts allegedly reduced "The Love Gift" (the amount each member is expected to receive US$2,000.00) without notifying the entire membership which brought about chaos among them.

The police point out that during the investigation, the defendants allegedly admitted voluntarily of being the official members of the purported Circle of Life Fellowship organization.

Further, the police say it was established during investigation that the Circle of Life Fellowship is not officially registered with the requisite government agencies of Liberia as a business entity.