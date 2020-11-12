Zimbabwe: Supporters Rally Behind Warriors

ZIMBABWE'S supporters' groups have come out in full support of the Warriors ahead of their 2021 AFCON qualifier against Algeria tonight.

The fans are confident their team could spring a surprise against the Desert Foxes.

"We urge the entire nation to solidly rally behind our gallant Warriors as they go into battle against the North African giants in back-to-back crunch AFCON ties," said Zimbabwe National Soccer Supporters Association organising secretary, Chris "Romario" Musekiwa.

"We encourage all soccer loving fans to use various social media platforms to encourage, motivate and inspire our boys.

"The Warriors are raring to go and looking forward to a great game we implore them to go into battle with a winning mentality.

"They must not been intimidated by big name players in the Desert Foxes, we have equally gifted stars who are good enough to fight to the bitter end and achieve the desired results.

"We have faith and confidence in the team assembled by coach Loga.

"Team work, dedication and staying focused will be key attributes to our success."

The Friends of the Warriors have also rallied behind the national team.

The organisation's secretary-general, Zivanai Muwashu, yesterday launched a Warriors' supporters jersey which has the colours of the national flag.

"I am very humbled to be part of these proceedings where we launch the official Warriors' fans jersey ahead of the clash against Algeria," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"As the supporters, we are happy that we were given the green-light by the national association to have the jerseys and they will not compete in any way with the national team original jerseys.

"There are several partners like Perfect Design, Eastpoint and Eat 'N' Leak who have come on board and we are grateful for that as we rally behind the team.

"We are hopeful that we will come out victorious in the encounter."

Eastpoint managing director, Itai Hove, said they have always been supportive of the national team.

"We have been with the Friends of Warriors for a long time and we are happy that they have managed to come up with something to cheer up supporters countrywide.

"The idea is good but I would encourage the supporters to maintain covid-19 regulations as we support our beloved senior national soccer team," he said.

Perfect Design representative, Bothwell Marara, said they were going to have more jerseys ahead of the Warriors' home match against the Algerians.