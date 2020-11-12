Zimbabwe: Herentals Happy With Covid-19 Tests Outcome

12 November 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

Sports Reporter

HERENTALS secretary-general, Fainos Madhumbu, is happy the club's players maintained the World Health Organisation protocols after none of them tested positive for Covid-19.

The team retained a clean bill of health.

"We are grateful that none of our players, and staff, recorded a positive result and we, as a club, we will try and maintain the status," said Madhumbu.

"We have since urged the players to continue maintaining the protocols.

"It has been long since we meet as a team and it is encouraging to come from such a situation and see that we are all fine.

"The tests are an eye-opener as the pandemic is real."

Several top-flight players were reported to have been taking part in social football games during the lockdown period and risking contracting Covid-19.

