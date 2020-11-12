Zimbabwe: Simbisa Donates Equipment to Zbc

12 November 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Mukudzei Chingwere

Herald Reporter

Public Private Partnerships are key enablers in driving economic development and realising the vision of attaining an upper middle income economy by 2030.

This was said by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Senator Monica Mutsvangwa while receiving equipment donated to the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) by Simbisa Holdings.

As part of its corporate social responsibility, Simbisa donated modern equipment for radio and television to the national broadcaster.

"This is a generous act of social corporate responsibility, in setting the development agenda of our nation," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

"The gesture from you Simbisa today speaks of a more intimate engagement between the public sector and private sector. This is very important and we want to say thank you for this kind of partnership with ZBC. Capacitating the national broadcaster is not an option, but a priority for the Government of Zimbabwe, Government alone will not be able to put the kind of equipment you have so we are happy with this kind of smart partnership.

"I am heartened by this kind of immense contribution by Simbisa," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Simbisa has been on a charm offensive giving back to the community. In the past weeks, their donation spree has been taken to prisons, hospitals and children's homes.

Next week, they will pay travel expenses for a Kenyan prisoner in Zimbabwe who is expected to be released after serving her term.

Managing director of Simbisa Brands Mr Warren Mears said: "We feel that it is our duty to the people who make Simbisa brands great."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

