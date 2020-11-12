Nigeria: 100 Nominees Listed for Inaugural CIO Awards

No fewer than 100 nominees have emerged as the maiden edition of the Chief Information Officer (CIO) Awards in Nigeria draws closer.

Enterprise governance and business consultancy firm, Edniesal Consulting Limited, made the disclosure in a recent statement, ahead of the awards, scheduled for the 26th of November 2020. According to the CEO, Edniesal Consulting Limited, Abiola Laseinde, over 100 nominees are gearing up for various recognitions in the upcoming CIO Awards.

"We received a lot of entries and it is heartwarming to discover that individuals and organisation are showcasing increased appreciation, more than ever, for the role of CIOs in Nigeria. We are also excited about the long list of industry leaders, lined up to grace the event. The outstanding CIOs to be recognised have overtime been responsible for delivering top-of-the-line innovation and business value within their organisations while also being at the forefront of decision making and strategic change.

"It is our commitment to continually recognise the individuals and enterprise excellence in innovation and technology across different sectors and we hope to create a sustainable platform to celebrate these individuals and talented teams behind business transformations across different sectors in Nigeria starting with the CIO Awards 2020." Laseinde said.

The inaugural CIO Awards is open to the top technology leaders within an organisation who have the overall responsibility and control of the IT vision and direction of the company. As part of activities slated for the 2020 edition, the CIO Club Africa will be unveiled. This will be a platform where decisions makers in Information Technology (IT) can share their expertise, exchange ideas and improve their skills in diverse ways. It is envisaged to be an interactive senior level IT professionals' platform where partners, government, media, the CIOs and their entire ecosystem can exchange best practices, share knowledge and experience, explore business solutions, and derive strategies to address major IT management challenges in Africa.

The CIO Awards 2020 will be held as a hybrid event where live streaming will be available via Microsoft Teams, YouTube alongside the CIO Awards' social media handles.

Commending the Jurors ahead of the awards ceremony, Laseinde said the Jurors ably led by the Chairman, Mr. Ade Bajomo, reviewed the entries in line with global best practices.

'We commend the professionalism of the team of independent Jurors who, despite being selected across diverse sectors, showed thorough expertise and integrity during the review process in line with global best practices. We also thank our technical partners, the firm of PWC for the overall supervisory role played during the review process" she said.

Each year, The CIO Awards will recognise outstanding professionals and organizations, who have during the year under review, delivered business value to their organization and the industry at large, through the innovative use of technology.