Cameroon: Chantal Biya International Cycling Race - Organisers Draw Up Better Strategies

As the countdown to the 20th edition of the Chantal Biya International Cycling Race narrows, preparations have reached high gear in the country. Six days to the kick off of the race everything seems to be on the right track. A preparatory meeting for the competition took place in Yaounde on Monday, November 9, 2020.

Speaking at the occasion, the Secretary General in the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education, Joseph Yerima, called on the officials of the Cameroon Cycling Federation (FECACYCLISME) to work in synergy to ensure a smooth competition. The organisers used the occasion to give an update on the state of preparations for the event. A total of 10 teams from Europe and Africa will take part in the competition.

One team from Europe; Dukkla Banska Bystrica (Slovania) will be present in this year's race. The teams from Africa are from Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Senegal, DR Congo, Benin, Rwanda and Mali. Sources at the cycling federation say all the teams have already confirmed their participation. Cameroon will present two teams. They are the SNH Velo Club and the national cycling team of Cameroon. Due to the confinement caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, teams from Holland and France will not take part in this year's event. In line with the preparations, members of the Cameroon Cycling Federation held a coordination meeting yesterday, November 11, 2020 at the headquarters of the federation in Anguissa, Yaounde. The meeting focused on the state of preparedness for the event. A total of 60 cyclists will take part in the competition. Attention will be centred on cyclists such as Joseph Areruya (Rwanda), Cisse Issiaka (Côte d'Ivoire), Nkiema Abdul Aziz (Burkina Faso), Kubis Lucas (Slovakia) and Kamzong Abbesolo (Cameroon).

In the meantime, the International Cyclist Union (ICU) has designated Burkina Faso's Ouedraogo Lambila Abdoulaye Race Commissioner for the 20th edition of the Chantal Biya International Cycling Race. The nomination was made on November 10, 2020. The 2020 edition of the Chantal Biya International Cycling race will kick off in Douala on November 18, 2020 with a closed circuit race. The competition will cover four stages and will end with the Sangmelima-Yaounde lap on November 22, 2020.