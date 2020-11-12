Cameroon: Mberlina Raphael Nganguele - Promising Athlete

At 19, the young and talented athlete's limit appears to be the sky.

Raphael Nganguele Mberlina is a promising athlete. The 19-year-old sprinter won the 100m race at the fourth edition of the just-ended Cameroon CAA International Grand Prix that took place in Yaounde last week. He finished the race in 10"67.

The performance is worthy of note and needs to be encouraged. The athlete from AIA Athletics Club demonstrated rich talents in athletics beating his friend African champion, Nigeria's Emmanuel Arowolo to grab gold. After winning the race Mberlina Nganguele said if he won the 100m final it means God had wanted it to be so and he left himself be guided by God.

He said the other athletes were good and they struggled hard to win. But he went the extra mile to achieve his goal. Nganguele said after the Cameroon Grand Prix CAA he will have some rest before beginning to prepare for the next athletics season which kicks off in December. Cameroon can count on his talents for major international competitions. Raphael Nguaguele Mberlina represented Cameroon at the Youth Olympic Games in 2018. He finished fifth in the 100m event. His dream is to work hard and improve his performance so that he can represent Cameroon valuably in future international competitions.