Cameroon: Ngouopou Pauline Raissa - Athlete to Watch

Ngouopou Pauline Raissa is an athlete to watch. The 21-year-old talented long jumper has attracted the attention of experts in athletics. During the Cameroon CAA International Grand Prix in Yaounde last week, Ngouopou Pauline jumped a distance of 6.20m. The second athlete jumped a distance of 5.59m. Ngouopou Pauline is a second year student at the National Institute of Youth and Sports (INJS) and she trains with the INJS Athletics Club in Yaounde. She is among the young generation of athletes that will bring fame and glory to Cameroon in major international competitions if monitored carefully. Cameroon can count on her for future competitions. Ngouopou Pauline said her dream is to improve her performance and to make Cameroon proud in major international competitions.