Cameroon: Ngouopou Pauline Raissa - Athlete to Watch

12 November 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

At 21, Cameroon can count on her for future competitions if monitored carefully.

Ngouopou Pauline Raissa is an athlete to watch. The 21-year-old talented long jumper has attracted the attention of experts in athletics. During the Cameroon CAA International Grand Prix in Yaounde last week, Ngouopou Pauline jumped a distance of 6.20m. The second athlete jumped a distance of 5.59m. Ngouopou Pauline is a second year student at the National Institute of Youth and Sports (INJS) and she trains with the INJS Athletics Club in Yaounde. She is among the young generation of athletes that will bring fame and glory to Cameroon in major international competitions if monitored carefully. Cameroon can count on her for future competitions. Ngouopou Pauline said her dream is to improve her performance and to make Cameroon proud in major international competitions.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Thousands Flee to Sudan as Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.