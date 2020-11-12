Cameroon: Open Golf Charity - Yaounde Welcomes Caravan

The parade ushers in the second edition of the great event that will take place from December 8 to 12, 2020 at the Yaounde Golf Club.

The fourth and last stage of the caravan for the second edition of the Open Golf Charity Elessa Lothin-Sen Foundation (OGCELSF) arrived at the Yaounde Golf Club recently. After the Golf Country Club of Kribi, Likomba Golf Club, Tiko and Practice Golf in Douala, it was the turn of the Yaounde Golf Club. The parade was received by golfers from Yaounde and other clubs across the country.

Speaking at the occasion, the President of the OGCELSF, Louis Deschamps Elessa Lothin said the objective is to support professionals and cadies in the form of charity. He said players will come from other African countries. Already, the Elessa Lothin-Sen Foundation has registered players from Nigeria, South Africa, Senegal and Zimbabwe, among others. In a bid to encourage professional and amateur golfers in Cameroon and Africa, the Elessa Lothin-Sen Foundation has doubled the prize money for professionals and the cadies. For the professionals the prize money has increased from FCFA 2.8 million to FCFA 6 million and for the cadies from FCFA 350,000 to FCFA 700,000. The first prize for the professionals stands at FCFA 2.6 million, the second FCFA 1,250,000 and the third FCFA 600,000. This, according to Louis Elessa Lothin makes the tournament the first private tournament to reach that grant in sub-Saharan Africa. The event was marked by the official launching of the tournament with an exhibition match.

The champion of Cameroon and vice champion of the first edition of the OGCELSF, Michel Bola Bola said he is preparing well and is optimistic he will grab the trophy this year.