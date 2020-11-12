Ghana: Police Hunt for 2 Security Operatives for Robbing Businessman of Gh¢21,400

12 November 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

The police have mounted a search for the arrest of two National Security operatives,who allegedly robbed a businessman of GH¢21,400, at Gbawe Zero, in Accra.

The suspects are Charles Akrasi and Felix Obiri Yeboah, and one other accomplice, a civilian identified as Ebenezer Ameyibor, 30,has been arrested and in the custody of the police assisting in investigations.

A highly placed police source disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that on November 8, the police arrested Ameyibor, but the two National Security operatives absconded.

The suspects, identified themselves as National Security operatives and accused their victim (name withheld)of engaging in a fraud and arrested and handcuffed him at Gbawe Zero.

They later took their victim to his car and tortured him with pepper spray.

The suspects were reported to have later robbed their victim of GH¢21,400 and forced him to go to an Automated Teller Machine(ATM) at Santa Maria to withdraw money, but the machine was faulty.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that the suspects released their victim and bolted and a report was made to the police and during investigation Ameyibor was arrested.

Information gathered by the Ghanaian Times indicated that a formal report has since been made to the National Security on the alleged robbery.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Thousands Flee to Sudan as Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.