Ghana: Police Hunt for 2 Security Operatives for Robbing Businessman of Gh¢21,400

The police have mounted a search for the arrest of two National Security operatives,who allegedly robbed a businessman of GH¢21,400, at Gbawe Zero, in Accra.

The suspects are Charles Akrasi and Felix Obiri Yeboah, and one other accomplice, a civilian identified as Ebenezer Ameyibor, 30,has been arrested and in the custody of the police assisting in investigations.

A highly placed police source disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that on November 8, the police arrested Ameyibor, but the two National Security operatives absconded.

The suspects, identified themselves as National Security operatives and accused their victim (name withheld)of engaging in a fraud and arrested and handcuffed him at Gbawe Zero.

They later took their victim to his car and tortured him with pepper spray.

The suspects were reported to have later robbed their victim of GH¢21,400 and forced him to go to an Automated Teller Machine(ATM) at Santa Maria to withdraw money, but the machine was faulty.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that the suspects released their victim and bolted and a report was made to the police and during investigation Ameyibor was arrested.

Information gathered by the Ghanaian Times indicated that a formal report has since been made to the National Security on the alleged robbery.