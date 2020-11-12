Ghana: Suspect Arrested for Allegedly Swindling Businessman of Gh¢38,000

A man, who allegedly swindled a businessman of GH¢38,000 at the 37 Military Hospital, in Accra, has been arrested by the police.

Yaw Boateng, who operates in a syndicate is in the custody of the police assisting in investigations, the Accra Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge told the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

She said the suspects advertised a vehicle on an online platform, adding that the victim contacted the seller of the vehicle, identified as Asare, who is now at large, and Boateng, who later met to inspect and negotiate the price of the vehicle.

DSP Tenge said all parties agreed and met at 37 Military Hospital, and after negotiations, they arrived at a price of GH¢ 38,000.00 and the victim parted with $5,000.00, equivalent to GH¢ 30,000.00, as part payment for the purchase of the vehicle.

She said the suspects upon receiving the payment bolted with the vehicle and the victim's cash with no trace.

However, DSP Tenge said luck eluded the suspects on their expedition spree to rob another unsuspecting victim on November 5, 2020.

She said police arrested Boateng and detained him to assist in investigations whiles Asare bolted.

The Police PRO advised virtual shoppers to avoid wire payment methods stating that most of the fraudsters preferred payment by wire transfer, because once they received the money they can vanish into thin air.

"The public is cautioned to execute due diligence to its fullest, before parting with monies to purchase any product or service online, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, scams involving motorised vehicles have been on an upsurge," she added.