Ghana: Weekend Downpour - 8 Perish in Accra

Eight people, including a mother and her five children,got drowned during a downpour in Accra last weekend and Monday.

The incident, which occurred at GbaweLafa, Achimota and Lakeside in Ashaley Botwe,involved adults and children between the ages of four and ten.

Their bodies have been retrieved by the police and taken to the Police Hospital Mortuary for autopsy

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, disclosed the tragedy to the Ghanaian Times in Accra, yesterday.

She said on November 8, 2020, a mother and her five children who were sleeping in a Kiosk at Ashaley Botwe were swept away by the rain water on Sunday, and their bodies were later retrieved and taken to the Police Hospital mortuary.

DSP Tenge said the GbaweLafa incident, which occurred last Monday involved a ten-year-old girl, Adijatu Kuburu, who got drowned when she went to play with her friends along the bank of River Lafa.

She said according to her friends, whiles playing one of her slippers fell into the River and in an attempt to retrieve it, she got drowned.

DSP Tenge said all efforts to trace her proved futile and a report was made to the police for assistance, and the police later retrieved the body.

She said that at Achimota, a six-year-old, Francis Kofi Ofori, got drowned in a stream, adding that the deceased together with two children were playing in the rain along a stream and were carried away by the running water.

DSP Tenge said the friends of Ofori were rescued, but the deceased was swept away, and the body was later retrieved along the banks of the stream.