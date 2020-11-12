Liberia: Archie Ponpon's Family Lauds President Weah for Clearing Medical Bill At JFK

Monrovia — President George Weah has settled in whole the medical bill of Archie Ponpon who set himself ablaze in a protest against what he considered as bad labor practice by Chief Justice Francis Korkpor, his family has disclosed.

Ponpon's family, including his father, mother and junior brother, in a press conference held Wednesday in West Point, said they were informed by the administrator of the John F. Kennedy Memorial Medical Center that the total cost of treatment was settled by President Weah.

"We have come to say a heartfelt thank you to His Excellency President Dr. George Manneh Weah for his intervention in underwriting the cost of the surgical procedure that was done by doctors at the nation's referral hospital led by Dr. Jerry Browne," Jeppoh Ponpon said.

Jeppoh did not state how much was paid, but noted that President Weah's decision to come in at a time when the family had no means of addressing Ponpon's critical state is laudable.

"On November 2, 2020, our son Leroy Archie Ponpon, as Chairman of the aggrieved judicial workers set himself ablaze out of frustration of being muzzled by the Chief Justice of the Republic of Liberia, His Honor Justice Francis Korkpor for leading a protest in demand of workers 12 months' salary arrears," the family said.

Jeppoh further stated that Ponpon's condition, prior to a surgery that was conducted by the John F. Kennedy Medical Center was unbearable.

He said his brother could not speak, until the surgery was conducted.

"Since the unfortunate incident took place, our son Archie Ponpon has been in near-death pains that saw him being taken to the John F. Kennedy Medical Center for emergency treatment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Following medical experts' assessment of the injury incurred, it was advised that Archie Ponpon undergo surgery on parts of his body that were seriously affected.

"My brother, with this magnanimous support from His Excellency, was operated on Tuesday/Wednesday to carryout tracheostomy intubation procedure.

Tracheotomy is a surgical procedure in which a Tracheocutaneous Airway is created in the anterior neck. This life-threatening surgery was successful and Archie is recovering at the John F. Kennedy hospital with suggestion that he is taken abroad for advanced treatment," Jeppoh averred.

Notwithstanding, the success of the surgical procedure, the family believes all is not well for Archie, noting that the damage created by the fire to his neck needs further attention.

Jeppoh maintained that doctors at the JFK have advised that Ponpon seeks further medication and are appealing to President George Weah for extra assistance.

"It is just a start of ensuring that our brother's health is restored to normalcy. We are again knocking on the doors of the President to kindly come to our rescue again - this time, in a bigger way," Jeppoh requested.