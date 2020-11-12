Algeria: Finance Bill 2021 - Towards Diversification of Economic Funding Sources

12 November 2020
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — Minister of Finance Aymane Benabderrahmane on Wednesday in Algiers that the Government works to diversify the economic development sources through the recourse of non-hydrocarbon revenues. New measures aiming to ensure efficient public expenditures are also planned as part of the finance bill 2021.

During a plenary session devoted to the answers to the questions of the People's National Assembly (Lower House) members on the Finance Bill 2021, the minister said that the "Government works to execute an action plan to diversify the financing sources in a bid to end dependence on current sources of financing and will strategically use public-private partnership to create a return to middle term investment."

The plenary session has been chaired by Speaker Slimane Chenine, and attended by members of the Government.

Regarding the public-private partnership (PPP) mechanism aimed at the creation and management of public structures through private financing versus the operating income, the ministry is working to prepare a bill governing the mechanism and explains its modalities.

However, a new approach has been adopted in the short-term budgetary planning of capital expenditure (2021-2023) which covers "the control and rationalization of public expenditure through the adaptation of future equipment programs through an economic rationality while taking into account the financial capacities of the country."

Tags :

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Algerie Presse Service

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Thousands Flee to Sudan as Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.