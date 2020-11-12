Nigeria: IPMAN Seeks Quick Resolution of Govt, PENGASSAN Dispute

12 November 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Khadijat Lawal

The Independent Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), has called for a quick resolution of the dispute between the Federal Government and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN).

IPMAN's President, Mr Chinedu Okoronkwo, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

"Although the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation had assured the public that there would be no shortage in fuel supply," Okoronkwo said.

He noted that a lingering strike by PENGASSAN could have a negative effect on the nation's oil and gas industry.

"They are very important in the value chain of distribution and supply of petroleum products and nobody should underrate their importance.

"The government should listen to them and find a common ground because a lingering strike by them is not good for the industry,"he added.

Okoronkwo, however, stressed that IPMAN was an association and not a trade union and would continue to render its services to ensure that petroleum products get to the end users.

NAN reports that PENGASSAN had on Monday embarked on an indefinite strike, following the expiration of an earlier seven-day ultimatum given to the government to agree to its demands.

The action followed the protracted disagreement between PENGSSAN and the federal government, over the latter's directive on registration of its members on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

The union's President, Mr Felix Osifo, in a statement issued on Wednesday that said their meeting with the government was inconclusive as their demands were yet to be addressed

Osifo also accused the federal government of not attaching importance to the committee that was set up to look into the matters of unpaid arrears, as government negotiators did not turn up for meetings. (NAN)

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Thousands Flee to Sudan as Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.