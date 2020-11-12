West Africa: So Fresh Marks 10th Anniversary With $10m West African Expansion Drive

12 November 2020
So Fresh Neighbourhood Market Limited, a pioneer indigenous restaurant chain that specialises in natural and fresh meals, has revealed plans to execute a $10 million investment drive across West Africa over the next seven years.

The company, obsessed with "Inspiring you to live fresh and healthily," revealed the $10 million investment plan at a briefing to mark its 10th year of maintaining the "leading position as the number one healthy food restaurant chain providing fresh, delicious, nutrient-rich healthy meals and inspiring Nigerians to live a healthy lifestyle."

Also to mark the anniversary, So Fresh, founded by Olagoke Balogun (CEO) and wife, Abimbola (COO), opened its 10th Nigerian outlet in Abuja, with a promise to "continue to play its part in support of UN Sustainable Development Goals 2 and 3 in Nigeria."

Asked how So Fresh had been able to pursue its vision over the years in spite of the tough economic environment, Olagoke said flexibility was key.

His words: "Initially, we were not doing all we do now. But we responded to the market demand on products and location.

"So while you must be stubborn about your vision, be flexible with the 'how'."

Corroborating her husband, Abimbola said: "So Fresh's growth continues to be predicated on its focused drive, consistency in maintaining its high standards of food safety and quality products, while obsessed about connecting with customers and delivering excellent services."

Also speaking, Kehinde Olomojobi, Chairman, So Fresh Board, said the firm would drive the expansion plans to surpass 100 stores, while also focusing on building a healthy nation.

The high point of the briefing was Nollywood's delectable superstar and fitness/healthy living advocate and coach, Kate Henshaw, endorsing So Fresh products.

Speaking to journalists, Henshaw quoted Will Durant's précis of Aristotle's thought on excellence: "'We are what we do repeatedly'.

She noted that So Fresh's excellence is Olagoke and his spouse investing in capacity building in themselves and staff members, and the value chain that had become obvious.

"In 2013, they wanted to give, but said 'one last time'. They were stubborn about their dreams and committed to their values and goals; now here they are," Kate Henshaw added.

