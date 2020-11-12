South Africa: Health Department to Investigate Ailing Soweto Hospital

analysis

The Gauteng Department of Health, in collaboration with the South African Human Rights Commission, has launched an investigation into the Bheki Mlangeni Hospital in Soweto following allegations of corruption, mismanagement, stabbings, murders and rapes at the facility.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says it has received complaints from members of the community about nepotism, corruption, abuse of power and a critical staff shortage at the Bheki Mlangeni Hospital in Soweto.

On Wednesday, Gauteng SAHRC manager Buang Jones said, "Following lengthy engagements, members of organised labour made a number of submissions, a number of startling allegations, which point to serious systemic issues which required the attention of the [health] department.

"These issues include, corruption, maladministration, victimisation, unlawful suspensions and appointments, divisions in management, dysfunctionality of key committees essential for the administration of the facility, the hospital is highly politicised, non-enforcement of bargaining wards, systemic governance and clinical care challenges."

From left, Gauteng South African Human Rights Commission manager Buang Jones, acting Gauteng health head of department Lesiba Malotana, acting director Risk and Security Milton Golele and acting Bheki Mangeni Hospital CEO Makabedi Makhetha at the hospital in Soweto on Wednesday 11 November during a visit by the SAHRC. (Photo:...