South Africa: Health Department to Investigate Ailing Soweto Hospital

12 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Bheki C. Simelane

The Gauteng Department of Health, in collaboration with the South African Human Rights Commission, has launched an investigation into the Bheki Mlangeni Hospital in Soweto following allegations of corruption, mismanagement, stabbings, murders and rapes at the facility.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says it has received complaints from members of the community about nepotism, corruption, abuse of power and a critical staff shortage at the Bheki Mlangeni Hospital in Soweto.

On Wednesday, Gauteng SAHRC manager Buang Jones said, "Following lengthy engagements, members of organised labour made a number of submissions, a number of startling allegations, which point to serious systemic issues which required the attention of the [health] department.

"These issues include, corruption, maladministration, victimisation, unlawful suspensions and appointments, divisions in management, dysfunctionality of key committees essential for the administration of the facility, the hospital is highly politicised, non-enforcement of bargaining wards, systemic governance and clinical care challenges."

From left, Gauteng South African Human Rights Commission manager Buang Jones, acting Gauteng health head of department Lesiba Malotana, acting director Risk and Security Milton Golele and acting Bheki Mangeni Hospital CEO Makabedi Makhetha at the hospital in Soweto on Wednesday 11 November during a visit by the SAHRC. (Photo:...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Thousands Flee to Sudan as Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.