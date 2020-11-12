Tanzania: Sekou Toure Readies for Dialysis Services

12 November 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Abela Msikula, Mwanza

The regional referral Sekou Toure Hospital has revealed that everything is set for the facility to start offering kidney dialysis services from early next year.

The Hospital In-Charge, Dr Bahati Msaki told the 'Daily news' on Wednesday that a total of five modern machines have already been brought at the hospital, and that construction and installation has reached 80 per cent.

She affirmed that nearly 40m/- has been set aside from the central government for the facility installation, with 29m/- being already spent.

"Two doctors and five nursing officers will soon undergo the 'how to do it' kind of training at Benjamin Mkapa Hospital in Dodoma. The kidney problem's scope is wide, as we receive not less than 10 patients, with many being transferred to Bugando Medical Centre due to lack of dialysis services here," she said, adding: The availability of the services at the referral hospital will at large extent reduce the congestion at Bugando Hospital, and at the same time expanding service delivery in the region, stressed the Dr In-Charge.

She however advised members of the public to inculcate health check-ups culture so as to detect kidney related complications at early stages for successful treatment.

According to her, among early symptoms for kidney-related problems include failure to urinate, body swelling and difficulty in breathing.

