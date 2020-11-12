Tanzania: Provide Plot Owners' Names in Land Dispute With Church - RC

DODOMA Regional Commissioner, Dr Binilith Mahenge has issued a 14-day ultimatum to Dodoma City Council (DCC) to unveil a list of 170 Nala surveyed plot owners, so as to convene a meeting and resolve a land dispute with the Tanzania Assemblies of God (TAG) members.

He issued the directive after making a working tour of the area, where the church had requested 200 acres to put up an investment.

The RC said there was a confusion as the defunct Capital Development Authority (CDA) had already started surveying the land, before it was disbanded to allow DCC to take up the exercise.

"Earlier, TAG had requested 200 acres but it came to be known later that the place had 600 acres, a move that called for surveying of the whole land that was later sold to other customers," he said.

Dr Mahenge further said that there were extra 150 acres to be surveyed and that TAG can choose to take the whole parcel, and if not enough to them, they will be given another parcel in the city.

He noted that there was no doubt that some slight mistakes by some of the officials of the then CDA occurred, when TAG was processing acquisition of the plots.

"I hereby issue two weeks to get a list of 170 owners of the land that was surveyed in this area, and we need to see their title deeds so that we have a proof on whether the land is still theirs or not," he pointed out.

Because of the confusion, Dr Mahenge said, authorities decided to sell the land to other owners after the land was surveyed.

Deputy Administrative Secretary-in-charge of infrastructures, Engineer Happiness Mgalula, said TAG had requested 200 acres.

"There were some irregularities caused by the CDA... . and the surveyed land is 386 acres which led to obtaining 170 plots and sold to different people, who now have title deeds," she added.