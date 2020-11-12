Tanzania: MPs Told to Stay Put for Magufuli's Address

Dodoma — PRESIDENT John Magufuli will deliver his State of the Nation Address in parliament on Friday barely a week after he took oath of office earlier this month for his final five-year term.

State of the Nation Address is the message the President delivers before Parliamentarians at the opening of every regular session of the legislature.

Speaker of Parliament Job Ndugai on Wednesday urged parliamentarians, who had left or planned to leave the national capital to suspend their plans and make their presence count.

The address is in accordance with article 91 (1) of the Constitution, which mandates the president to address the National Assembly at its first meeting and inaugurate it.

"He is going to give a state of nation address through the National Assembly," he said. "The president is expected to highlight the government direction and implementation of the ruling party election manifesto."

Mr Ndugai said the ceremony is scheduled to begin as early as 9:00 am local time and will be attended by high profile dignitaries.

The 12th Parliament session, which commenced here on Tuesday with re-election of Speaker-- Mr Ndugai, who immediately ventured into an exercise to swear-in MPs as per the Constitution requirement.

Speaker Ndugai adjourned the national assembly proceeding on Wednesday morning following completion of swearing-in of legislators.

However, it was not clear on when the missing 19 Special Seats MPs from the opposition Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (CHADEMA) will be nominated and take the oath of allegiance.

In his address on Tuesday, Speaker Ndugai vowed the parliamentary session will not be an easy ride for both government officers and legislators.

He noted that despite majority parliamentarians being from the ruling CCM, it does not warrant them to agree or disagree with anything presented by the government.

CCM won 256 elective seats in the October 28th; this year's General Election and gained 94 additional special seats for its women members.

President Magufuli's nation address will be the first public address since he took the office of the presidency on November 5th this year.

The parliament has already warned that it is all set to hold the government accountable whilst spearheading national development agendas.

President Magufuli's government is expected to start taking shape this week, when the name of the Prime Minister will be unveiled and voted for in the first meeting of the 12th Parliament that is ongoing in Dodoma.

The Parliament will then endorse the name of the Prime Minister, which will be submitted by President John Magufuli.

Article 51 ( 2) of the Constitution states: " As soon as possible, and in any case within fourteen days after assuming office, the President shall appoint a Member of Parliament elected from a constituency from a political party having a majority of members in the National Assembly or, if no political party has a majority, who appears to have support of majority of the Members of Parliament, to be Prime Minister of the United Republic, and he shall not assume office until his appointment is first confirmed by a resolution of the National Assembly supported by a majority vote of the Members of Parliament.