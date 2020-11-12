Tanzania: NGO Donates 66.9m/ - Items to Bukoba Rural Health Project

Bukoba — THE government has commended AHEAD Tanzania and Maruku Ward residents in Bukoba Rural District for their support that enabled the construction of a modern Dispensary that would soon be upgraded to a Health Centre.

Deputy Bukoba District Development Director (DED), Babylus Mashauri made the remark on Wednesday, while receiving various health equipment worth 66,836,000/- donated by the philanthropic AHEAD Tanzania.

The equipment included a blood bank refrigerator, a refrigerator with freezing components or pharmaceutical materials as well as a blood grouping reagents' kit among others.

"On behalf of the government I sincerely thank AHEAD Tanzania, the diaspora and Maruku community for supporting government efforts in improving health services. This is a shining example worth emulation," he said.

Explaining, Mr Mashauri noted the request to upgrade the Dispensary to the Health Centre status had already been sent to the Ministry of Health for necessary action.

Also, he said the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) was working on their request to provide them with electricity and would be done under the three phase line.

However, Dr Julius Lugaziya, the Chairman for NGO noted that a Maternal and Pediatric Ward had been built at the institution, whose completion will cost 270m/-.

"We thank the government for the support of 400m/- that enabled the construction of five more buildings including a theatre, laboratory, laundry, mortuary and a doctor's residential house," he said.

Commenting, Bukoba District Medical Officer (DMO), Dr Bandioti Gavyole, said completion of the theatre will enhance immediate health service to the residents.

Arbogast Bandio (74), the Chairman for Butailuka village, said the construction of the health centre was a milestone, because in the past they had to walk about 20 kms to Bukoba Regional Referral Hospital for the same services.

"This is a God sent gift. We thank the donors and wananchi for their valuable contributions. In the past several women and children died on the way while being taken to Bukoba Regional Referral hospital," he said.