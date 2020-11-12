Tanzania: Mwinyi Sets Isle Direction

Zanzibar — PRESIDENT Hussein Mwinyi on Wednesday unveiled his blue economy focused strategy, which he said will usher Zanzibar into social and economic prosperity.

He detailed the government plans to invest massively in construction of huge and modern ports with adequate infrastructure to support fishing, fish processing and tourism, among other ocean related economic activities.

"Decent port infrastructure is central to the blue economy," Dr Mwinyi said in his 72-minute maiden speech to officially open the tenth House of Representatives at Chukwani suburb.

He issued strong-worded warning against irresponsible, corrupt and lazy workers at the port, saying their days have long gone.

"There is no space for employees with self-interest, only diligent and delivering workers will remain," he said.

President Mwinyi particularly cited Zanzibar Ports Corporation (ZPC) and Zanzibar Airports Authority (ZAA) for blames, saying the institutions were performing poorly.

"I'm indeed not happy with the performance of these sensitive institutions, both in terms of service rendered and revenues collected," he said.

The president made an impromptu tour of Malindi port on November 3, 2020 and appointed new ZPC Director General Nahaat Mohammed Mahfoudh.

He said he will personally make close follow-ups on the performance of all major ports and airports in Unguja and Pemba, because, "The ports form our main business gateway ...their high efficiency is inevitable."

The youthful president said he will nurture strong public-private sector partnership to speed up economic development, with the private sector assuming the leading role in developing the economy.

"We will introduce friendly systems for the banking sector to flourish as well as attractive environment for the Diaspora to return home and invest," Dr Mwinyi said, adding: "My government will never be a hindrance but a facilitator to the private sector."

The eighth-phase government will further pursue new sources of alternative energy to support the envisioned huge and modern economy, assured the president.

The government will also focus on improvement of air and land transport through construction of modern airports and tarmac roads in Unguja and Pemba. Unguja-based Aman Abeid Karume International Airport and Pemba Airport will have their infrastructures and services greatly improved to boost their contributions to the national economy.

Over 196-kilometre roads will be improved to tarmac level in Unguja and Pemba, President Mwinyi told the house, imploring all members to work hard and deliver on their promises to the constituents during the election campaigns.

He decried filthy Zanzibar streets, charging: "Our streets are dirty and there is no justification why our cities should not remain neat."

Dr Mwinyi said of the government resolve to improve medical services in the country to enable all major hospitals to provide specialised services. "We are determined to get rid of foreign trips in search of medication...we will have all specialised services available here."

All small entrepreneurs in the country are set for identification and registration to qualify for identity cards, training and capital. "The government will introduce a friendly taxation system for small traders," he said.

Zanzibar senior citizens have bright future, Dr Mwinyi said, adding that besides his resolve to maintain the seventh-phase introduced old age pension scheme, he will upgrade the scheme by either raising the amount payable or reducing the age criteria.

The president assured good governance in his administration, declaring zero tolerance on corruption, laziness and embezzlement of public resources.

Later, House Speaker Zubeir Ali Maulid adjourned the meeting to February 10, 2021, asking members of the house to thoroughly use the opportunity to read what he described as 'historic speech' prior to extensive debate when the house reconvene early next year.