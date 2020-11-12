Tanzania: Congrats Still Pour in for Magufuli

Congratulatory messages from leaders around the world have continued trickling in, hailing the re-election of President John Magufuli.

Recently, heads of state and governments from China, Burundi, Uganda, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Kenya and Oman congratulated Dr Magufuli for his re-election following the October 28 polls.

On Wednesday, more messages of felicitations were received from other leaders, including the King of Saudi Arabia and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and President of Comoros Azali Assouman.

In his message, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud said: "On the occasion of being reelected for another presidential term, we send your Excellency our best felicitations, wishing you success and to the fraternal people of Tanzania further progress and prosperity."

On his part, President Assouman congratulated the government for holding free, fair and peaceful election.

The Comoros president offered his message of felicitation to the government and Tanzanians in general on Tuesday at the Julius Nyerere International Airport before he flew back home.

President Assouman and other leaders attended the swearing-in of President John Magufuli in Dodoma last Thursday.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and Zimbabwean Emmerson Munangagwa attended the colourful event in person.

The Comoros leader said Tanzania is a peaceful and politically stable nation, a state that should be emulated by other nations, especially during elections.

"To be frank, I have witnessed a lot of good things since I arrived here that I think we, the leaders, should emulate," he stressed.

Apart from learning a number of good things here, including how to conduct elections, President Assouman promised to forge cooperation between his government and Tanzania in such fields as diplomacy, trade, investment and tourism.

"I feel at home because our bilateral relations have been strengthened in almost all spheres of life," President Assouman stressed.

On his part, Tanzania Ambassador to Comoros Sylvester Mabumba said the government will continue cooperating with Comoros to the economic benefits of both nations.

"We will continue forging bilateral cooperation with Comoros for the major goal of taking the economies of the two nations to greater heights. When we have reliable markets in Comoros our economy will grow further," Ambassador Mabumba said.

Comoros Ambassador to Tanzania Dr Ahmada El Badaoui Mohammed said there are many economic opportunities that the two countries can fully exploit for their benefit.