Kenya: Money Heist-Themed Dowry Ceremony Splits Opinions Online

Photos of a ruracio (dowry payment) ceremony that went down in Kericho County recently has excited Kenyans on social media and elicited varied opinions.

In line with the popular Spanish crime drama TV series created by Álex Pina, the unique ceremony mimicked the Money Heist theme.

In the ceremony, the bride-to-be and other women were covered from head to toe using shawls while their faces were concealed with Salvador Dalí masks famously used by actors in the show.

The groom had a daunting task of identifying his bride from the group of girls who he could not tell apart.

But the groom finally managed to identify his fiancée hence avoiding paying a fine for choosing the wrong woman.

In African traditions, especially here in Kenya, if a bride picks the wrong girl from the group assembled to confuse him, he will be forced to pay fine (in form of cash or a goat).

He will be repeatedly fined if he continuously picks the wrong girl until he gets it right.

The photos of the event went viral on social media after they were shared by one Dennis Santana on Facebook.

The use of facemasks resembling those worn by actors in the Emmy Award-winning show is what caught the attention of online users, whose opionions we divergent and diverse.

Are you in the group that is being fleeced through Money Heist Ruracio ama you've fulizad mama watoto and life continues?

- Baba Nanii (@BabaNanii_) November 11, 2020

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Every ruracio from now on will be using those masks for Money Heist 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️

- Missy 💫 (@missmwangi) November 11, 2020

Ningekuwa groom kwa hii ruracio ningeanza kucheka ka Denver wa money heist. I'm sure bae pia angecheka ajiuze. This must be a Nyerian bride showing what she's bringing to the marriage. Robberies and heists. Smh! 😂 pic.twitter.com/k6Am3oFxMu

- Gichumbi (@mwangid) November 11, 2020

Mkienda ruracio mkute wamefunga hivo na hizo masks za money heist, enyewe mko allowed kufunika pesa wachague pia 😂

Hiyo ni mateso ingine mbaya

- Kerry 🇰🇪 (@kerubo_hillary) November 11, 2020

Mbesha Shiao, Mbesha Shiao, Mbesha Shiao Shiao Shiao! The evolution of Ruracio in Kenya and other short stories 😂😂 #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/9pVYdv9RzR

- Gach (@Joegachira) November 11, 2020

😂😂😂😂 No better picture to explain Ruracio than this one!

Money Heist sn 5

Boychild Under Sieke! pic.twitter.com/5yyJ05THbW

- MOSEAX 🌟 🇰🇪 (@MoseaxKenya) November 11, 2020